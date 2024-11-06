London Knights put on a clinic in 5-1 win in Sault Ste. Marie

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights won their seventh game in a row as they downed the Soo Greyhounds 5-1 at GFL Memorial Gardens on Nov.6, 2024.

London piled up 43 shots on goal on the road and limited the hometown Greyhounds to 13 shots at Austin Elliott in the Knight net and Easton Cowan stretched his regular season point streak to 46 games with a pair of third period goals.

The Knights came out fast and put the first seven shots of the game on the Greyhound net, but it was Sault Ste. Marie who opened the scoring as 19-year old Justin Cloutier deflected a shot from the left point over Austin Elliott for a 1-0 lead at 6:07 of the first period.

London tied the game on a power play at the 15:25 mark as Easton Cowan started a play on the left side of the Greyhounds zone that went through Sam Dickinson and Jesse Nurmi who found Landon Sim in the slot for his fifth goal of the season and the teams sat tied 1-1 through 20 minutes.

Dickinson had a goal and an assist and was named the game’s first star.

An early second period power play for the Knights led to their second goal of the game as Sam O’Reilly was stopped in front of the Sault Ste. Marie net but Oliver Bonk was not. Bonk lifted the rebound in for his second goal of the year and a 2-1 London advantage.

Dickinson made it 3-1 when he drilled a low slap shot behind Schenkel at 16:34 of the middle period.

O’Reilly assisted on that goal as well and the Knights carried a two-goal advantage into the final 20 minutes.

Cowan buried back-to-back goals on first a partial breakaway just 1:20 into the third period and then on a full-fledged breakaway at 7:33 and London led 5-1.

The Knights gave up just two shots in the final period.

Austin Elliott improved to a perfect 5-0 in goal for the Knights.

London captain Denver Barkey had a pair of assists.

The Knights were 2-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Isaiah George makes NHL debut

After finishing his major junior career as an OHL champion Isaiah George has very quickly7 reached the top of another mountain.

The former London Knight made his National Hockey League debut for the New York Islanders on Nov. 5 against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. George was a fourth-round pick of the Islanders in 2022. He played 178 games for the Knights and was a plus-72 with 75 total points as a defenceman.

Ryan Winterton made his season debut for the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 5 against Colorado. Winterton helped the Knights to the 2023 OHL Championship series. He played in nine games for the Kraken in 2023-24.

Up next

London will return home to face the North Bay Battalion at Canada Life Place on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.

Former Knight Adam Dennis is in his sixth year at the helm of the Battalion. He spent five as General Manager before being given the title of President and Director of Hockey Operations for 2024-25.

The Battalion have reached the Eastern Conference championship in each of the past three seasons.

They are 7-7-2 this year and are currently winless in their last four games.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.