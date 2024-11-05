Menu

Rachel Chernos Lin wins Toronto’s Don Valley West byelection

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto voters set to elect new councillor in crowded Ward 5 byelection'
Toronto voters set to elect new councillor in crowded Ward 5 byelection
RELATED: Toronto voters set to elect new councillor in crowded Ward 5 byelection.
Residents in Toronto’s Don Valley West have elected Rachel Chernos Lin as their new city councillor following a byelection.

The byelection for Ward 15 was held Monday to replace the late Jaye Robinson, who passed away earlier this year. Robinson had represented the ward for more than a decade.

Lin was a Toronto District School Board chair and a former trustee for the board.

According to the election results, Lin won with 12,899 votes, almost 55 per cent. She beat out Anthony Furey who came in second place and received 31 per cent of the vote, or 7,343 votes.

In a post on X, Lin thanked the residents following her win.

“To the residents of Ward 15 – Don Valley West: thank you for placing your trust in me,” Lin wrote. “I can’t wait to get to work for you as your new City Councillor.”

https://x.com/rchernoslin/status/1853656952238191062

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

