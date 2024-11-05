Wait-listed Taylor Swift fans get another chance to buy tickets to Toronto concerts

Some Taylor Swift fans who were unable to buy tickets to her Toronto shows are getting another shot at seeing the pop star.
Ticketmaster says a limited number of tickets were released for the otherwise sold-out dates.
Get daily National news
It did not say how many, or if more will become available.
It says some fans who were wait-listed in previous attempts to buy tickets were sent a text inviting them to try again.
Swift’s Eras Tour plays six dates at Toronto’s Rogers Centre before heading to Vancouver for three dates at BC Place in December.
Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to questions for more details on the newly available tickets.
- Ontario making GO Transit free for veterans, members of Canadian Armed Forces
- Toronto’s bike lanes cost millions to install. How much will it be to remove them?
- An ‘OCTOBER7’ plate triggers overhaul of Ontario’s custom licence process
- Man shooting at squirrel just missed Ontario township worker: ministry
Comments