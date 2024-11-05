Wait-listed Taylor Swift fans get another chance to buy tickets to Toronto concerts

Send this page to someone via email

Some Taylor Swift fans who were unable to buy tickets to her Toronto shows are getting another shot at seeing the pop star.

Ticketmaster says a limited number of tickets were released for the otherwise sold-out dates.

It did not say how many, or if more will become available.

It says some fans who were wait-listed in previous attempts to buy tickets were sent a text inviting them to try again.

Swift’s Eras Tour plays six dates at Toronto’s Rogers Centre before heading to Vancouver for three dates at BC Place in December.

Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to questions for more details on the newly available tickets.