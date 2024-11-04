Man bear-sprayed, run over in random Winnipeg carjacking Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re looking for a suspect after a random carjacking early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Ross Avenue just after 2 a.m., where they found a 39-year-old victim who had been attacked with bear spray.

Police said the man had been waiting in his vehicle for a friend when someone opened his driver’s side door, sprayed him, and pulled him and his dog out of the car, before stealing the vehicle and running over the man in the process.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and medically cleared. Police later found the stolen vehicle, unoccupied, on Edmonton Street.

Although the victim wasn’t able to give a description of his attacker, a witness described the suspect as a man standing five-feet-eight-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).