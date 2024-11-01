Problem beavers ‘mowing down’ trees in Winnipeg parks

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg city councillor says a number of local parks are being beset by buck-toothed rodents, and a solution needs to be found.

Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) said she’s seen destruction caused by beavers first-hand, and that the city’s naturalist services branch is working on solutions to humanely dissuade the tree-chomping animals from causing problems near local rivers.

“I understand that their teeth keep growing unless they chew. They have to keep chewing,” Lukes said.

“So they’re continually mowing down these trees. Spring, summer, winter, fall. And it’s disheartening…. It’s kind of it’s a battle.”

So far, Lukes said she’s seen damage along the riverbank at Maple Grove Park and has heard additional reports from park areas all over the city — along the Seine, La Salle, Assiniboine and Red Rivers.

Trapping and relocating the beavers isn’t an option, as it can endanger them, she said, so the next best solution is to protect the trees by wrapping them in what she describes as a “mesh type of” stucco wire.

Lukes is proposing residents — with the help of their area councillors — work together to wrap trees if they’re concerned about damage from their furry neighbours.

“It’s just time and effort,” Lukes said. “If people are seeing trees being eaten down by beavers, call your city councillor — I’m sure the councillor would gladly organize a tree-wrapping event.

“If you have volunteers that want to do this, (naturalist services) would come out, they’d provide the materials, they’d show us how to do it … and then we’d have a little party protecting the trees.”