Canada

Police say parts of north-end Halifax evacuated due to natural gas leak

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. GAC
Some buildings and businesses in Halifax are being evacuated due to a natural gas leak affecting a large section of the city’s north end.

A release from the Halifax Regional Police asks people in the densely populated area between Young Street and North Street, and bounded by Windsor Street and Agricola Street, to close their windows.

The release requests that people avoid the area until further notice.

A police spokeswoman said at about 2 p.m. local time that Canada Post, a hardware store and some homes in the area had been evacuated.

An emergency alert from the city said the leak was “currently being contained” and fire crews were on the scene.

It said the scene would be safe once the fire crews have departed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

