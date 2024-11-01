Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thieves take off with bronze statue of Formula One racing legend Gilles Villeneuve

By Joe Bongiorno The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
A statue of Gilles Villeneuve is shown outside the Gilles Villeneuve Museum in Berthierville, Que., in a handout photo. A museum dedicated to the revered Formula One driver is racing to find its stolen bronze statue of the Quebec speedster before it gets melted down for cash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Gilles Villeneuve Museum **MANDATORY CREDIT** . View image in full screen
A statue of Gilles Villeneuve is shown outside the Gilles Villeneuve Museum in Berthierville, Que., in a handout photo. A museum dedicated to the revered Formula One driver is racing to find its stolen bronze statue of the Quebec speedster before it gets melted down for cash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Gilles Villeneuve Museum **MANDATORY CREDIT** .
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A museum dedicated to revered Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve is racing to find its stolen bronze statue of the Quebec speedster before it gets melted down for cash.

Alain Bellehumeur, general manager of the Gilles Villeneuve Museum, says the 5 foot 3 inches tall statue was apparently sawed off at the ankles sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday, and he is asking the public for help locating it.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The statue was created in 1984 in tribute of Villeneuve, who participated in 67 Formula One races from 1977 to 1982, winning six before dying in a racing accident while qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix at the age of 32.

In 1994 the statue was placed outside the museum dedicated to him in Berthierville, Que., about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal, where Bellehumeur says the statue became an important part of the community’s cultural heritage.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says the statue cost $25,000 to built in 1984 and that he is worried the thieves plan to melt it and sell the bronze.

Jules Lasalle, the man who sculpted the statue, says the theft is a major disappointment and hopes it will soon be returned.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices