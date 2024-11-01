Shaping Saskatchewan: Tracy Muggli

Send this page to someone via email

As an advocate for health care in Saskatchewan, Tracy Muggli represents the province as one of the newest senators in the country.

Muggli is from Saskatoon and grew up in Muenster, Sask., and was sworn in as a Canadian senator in September.

“It was very surreal,” Muggli says. “Of course, now if you want to be a senator you apply and there’s an application process. I had been vetted and short-listed by the Independent Assessment Committee and after that you don’t really know what’s going to happen until one day you get a call for another interview and then you wait again and one day you get a call from the prime minister.”

She received word of her appointment on Aug. 17 and was officially sworn in on Sept. 18.

“It’s very exciting,” Muggli says, “but at the same time it’s a huge responsibility and it’s an honour to be appointed.”

Muggli has over 35 years of experience in the health and social services sectors, including her former role as executive director at St. Paul’s hospital.

Her goal is to advocate for the Prairie voice on a national scale.

Muggli says she will always bring her social work lens and ethics experience as she serves in the Senate.

“I think it’s very important to have that Prairie voice because we have our own unique challenges in the Prairies and interestingly, although most of my background is in health care, social services and social work-related, I have an interest in understanding better how we can support people in our province through our agricultural needs or through our energy needs, environmental needs,” she says.

“So, there’s a lot of opportunities in the Senate to participate in many ways and really dive deeply into some of those issues.”

Muggli’s appointment is the first from Saskatchewan since 2021. She is now one of six sitting senators representing the province.