Money

Imperial Oil reports $1.24B 3rd-quarter profit, down from $1.6B last year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2024 10:37 am
1 min read
The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. View image in full screen
The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Imperial Oil Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $1.24 billion, down from $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company says the profit amounted to $2.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $2.76 per diluted share a year earlier.

The result came as Imperial’s total revenue and other income amounted to $13.26 billion for the quarter, down from $13.92 billion in the same quarter last year.

Imperial says upstream production in the quarter averaged 447,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest third-quarter production in over 30 years.

The result was up from 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day a year earlier.

Downstream throughput in the quarter averaged 389,000 barrels per day, with overall refinery capacity utilization of 90 per cent, compared with 416,000 barrels per day and 96 per cent utilization a year ago.

