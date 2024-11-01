Imperial Oil reports $1.24B 3rd-quarter profit, down from $1.6B last year

Send this page to someone via email

Imperial Oil Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $1.24 billion, down from $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company says the profit amounted to $2.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $2.76 per diluted share a year earlier.

The result came as Imperial’s total revenue and other income amounted to $13.26 billion for the quarter, down from $13.92 billion in the same quarter last year.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Imperial says upstream production in the quarter averaged 447,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest third-quarter production in over 30 years.

The result was up from 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day a year earlier.

Downstream throughput in the quarter averaged 389,000 barrels per day, with overall refinery capacity utilization of 90 per cent, compared with 416,000 barrels per day and 96 per cent utilization a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement