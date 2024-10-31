Edmonton proposes 8.1% property tax hike for 2025

Edmonton’s 2025 budget is still higher than what was approved by council, even after city administration adjusted spending.
The city is recommending a proposed 8.1-per cent increase in 2025 and a 7.3-per cent bump in 2026.
Back in April, council approved hikes of 7.0 per cent next year and 6.3 per cent in 2026.
“That’s the starting point, it absolutely can’t be the ending point,” ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell said.
“That’s way too high.”
“1.1 per cent more on what was already going to be a pretty hard hit for folks, so I’m a little worried about that,” ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack said.
The proposed numbers still need to go before council.
Council will make a budget decision in December.
