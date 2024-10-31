Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Money

Edmonton proposes 8.1% property tax hike for 2025

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 7:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Proposed 8.1% property tax hike for Edmonton in 2025'
Proposed 8.1% property tax hike for Edmonton in 2025
Edmontonians are getting a clearer picture of how much more they could be paying in property taxes. Increases for the next two years were previously approved by city council, but even after adjustments, proposed increases are even higher. Erik Bay has more.
Edmonton’s 2025 budget is still higher than what was approved by council, even after city administration adjusted spending.

The city is recommending a proposed 8.1-per cent increase in 2025 and a 7.3-per cent bump in 2026.

Back in April, council approved hikes of 7.0 per cent next year and 6.3 per cent in 2026.

Click to play video: 'Further tax hikes could be on the way for Edmonton'
Further tax hikes could be on the way for Edmonton

“That’s the starting point, it absolutely can’t be the ending point,” ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell said.

“That’s way too high.”

“1.1 per cent more on what was already going to be a pretty hard hit for folks, so I’m a little worried about that,” ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack said.

The proposed numbers still need to go before council.

Council will make a budget decision in December.

For more on this story, watch the video at the top.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton city council approves 8.9% property tax increase in 2024'
Edmonton city council approves 8.9% property tax increase in 2024
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

