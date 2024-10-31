Menu

Politics

Alberta government proposing increased fines for illegal slaughter and sale of meat

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2024 9:24 am
1 min read
A file photo of the Alberta legislature. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Alberta legislature. Global News
The Alberta government is proposing legislative changes in an effort to deter the illegal sale and slaughter of meat.

Agriculture Minister R.J. Sigurdson says the province is seeing a “concerning trend” of those breaking the rules, putting the reputation and economy of the meat sector at risk.

Investigations by provincial meat inspectors into illegal operations almost tripled in 2023 year-over-year to 29, and are expected to double again, resulting in four charges being laid so far this year.

The bill, if passed, will raise the maximum fine for breaking the provincial meat inspection laws to $100,000 from $10,000.

It will also double to two years the amount of time the province’s 65 meat inspectors and staff have to investigate and lay charges.

Sigurdson urges Albertans to buy their meat from licensed operators and retailers and to ask questions about where the meat comes from and whether it was inspected.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

