Teen dead in shootout with officers, sparking Ontario police watchdog probe

Ontario’s police watchdog is now investigating after a teenage boy was killed during a shootout with officers north of Toronto Wednesday night.

At 7:50 p.m. Oct. 30, York Regional Police said officers responded to a call for a break and enter in progress near St. John’s Side Road and Bayview Avenue in Aurora.

When the first officers arrived, the force said on X Wednesday that they were “immediately confronted” by a male suspect.

“There was an interaction with this male suspect who is now deceased,” police said.

Sources told Global News a shootout occurred, and that a police officer was injured; the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, was killed.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has now been called in to investigate. SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon told reporters in Aurora Thursday morning that four officers were involved in the shootout.

“The male was struck multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene,” Hudon said.

“One officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The four officers who shot at the suspect are under investigation. Hudon also said five other officers were at the scene, whom the SIU has designated as witnesses.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, including video or photos, is asked to contact the SIU.