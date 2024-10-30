Menu

Canada

FSIN election campaign in final stretch as vote set for Thursday

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 6:15 pm
2 min read
Vice Chief Aly Bear announcing her candidacy for the upcoming FSIN elections. View image in full screen
Vice Chief Aly Bear is one of the candidates in the upcoming FSIN elections. Global News
On the heels of the provincial election comes another election just three days later.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is in full campaign mode, as candidates say they hope to bring about positive change.

FSIN represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

“The Federation is committed to honouring the spirit and intent of the Treaties, as well as the promotion, protection and implementation of the Treaty promises that were made more than a century ago,” the FSIN website reads.

In Saskatoon Wednesday, TCU Place was full as people signed up to vote in the FSIN election Thursday.

There are two candidates for FSIN chief, including Bobby Cameron running for a fourth term, and former third vice-chief Aly Bear.

“The original vision of the chiefs who established FSN was to protect treaty inherent rights along the way,” Bear said. “Over the years, that vision has strayed, and we’ve got more into programs and services.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bear said her main focus is transparency and accountability, while also addressing issues like education, homelessness and the housing crisis.

“When we’re addressing Indigenous issues, we’re also addressing human rights issues for everybody,” Bear explained.

Global News reached out to Cameron to discuss his campaign several times, but did not receive a response by publication.

The race for first vice chief is also heating up, with three people vying for the job including Jocelyn Campbell.

“A big part of my platform is treaty protection,” Campbell said. “We have to hold each party accountable for what has been written, and that’s a huge thing for me.”

Milton Gamble is also hoping to secure the spot, focusing on addressing accountability and transparency within the FSIN.

“The vetting system that they have — it’s not working,” Gamble said. “We need a reset button on the whole institution itself.”

They’re up against David Pratt, hoping to win back his seat as first vice chief.

“Some of the biggest things we’re working on right now is child welfare,” Pratt said. “Child welfare will pass successfully and was reaffirmed by the Supreme Court. We are working right now on the long-term reform of child welfare.”

Hot off the provincial election, several FSIN candidates say that if elected, they hope to continue good working relationships with all levels of government.

“I hope that we can actually make sure than when the province is enacting legislation, that they have First Nations at the table, they’re not just imposing legislation on us,” Bear said.

More info on the candidates can be found on the FSIN website.

