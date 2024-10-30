Guelph council to allow residents to continue the purchase, use of fireworks in the city

Send this page to someone via email

There were no fireworks in the council chambers in Guelph, Ont., Tuesday night after a lengthy debate over whether more restrictions need to be put in place regarding fireworks usage by residents in the Royal City.

City staff had put forward the recommendation after a request for a review was passed by council at a committee of the whole meeting earlier this month. Staff had suggested those who plan on purchasing and setting off fireworks in Guelph require a permit to do so. Those applying for a permit must also meet certain requirements including setbacks from schools, daycare centres, and nursing homes.

The recommendations were made in order to address issues regarding noise that are created by the discharge of the fireworks. There were also concerns about pollution, and how people and animals will be impacted by the display of fireworks.

However, by a margin of 7-6, council defeated the recommendations, but agreed to a number of amendments to the current bylaw including the setbacks, and setting higher fines for violators.

There were 22 people scheduled to speak as a delegation at the council meeting on Tuesday..

One of those who were against the proposed bylaw changes was Aleem Kanji of the Canadian National Fireworks Association. Fireworks are often used to celebrate Diwali, which this year is being held on Thursday and Friday.

Kanji said customers who purchase fireworks often use it responsibly.

“It is unfortunate that there is a small percentage of people who don’t use fireworks safely,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we should ban things that are regulated by our governments. It just means people will buy them elsewhere.”

Others who spoke of allowing fireworks say they bring communities together.

A delegate who hoped that the city would go even further and impose an outright fireworks ban was Lisa Veit. The executive director of the Guelph Humane Society expressed her disappointment with council’s decision adding that animals and pets were being ignored during the discussion.

“We hear stories from our community about the impact fireworks have on pets,” Veit said. “It not only impacts the pet’s enjoyment but their owner’s enjoyment of fireworks-related holidays. There is also concern about the impact on wildlife.”

Among those around the council table, councillors Rodrigo Goller, Phil Allt, Linda Busuttil, Erin Caton, Leeann Caron and Cathy Downer were in favour of the proposed changes.

Allt believes it is time to move on from the use of fireworks as a way to celebrate occasions.

“I think we have to face reality,” Allt said. “There are alternative ways to celebrate like drone shows. We do have the capacity and the responsibility to put in regulations when social values change.”

Dominique O’Rourke, along with mayor Cam Guthrie and councillors Ken Yee-Chew, Dan Gibson, Michelle Richardson, Christine Billings and Carly Klassen, helped defeat the motion.

O’Rourke said she would like to see more education on the use of fireworks and doesn’t think putting in more restrictions like obtaining permits or banning fireworks outright would have made any difference.

“A permit system would be more expensive, louder fireworks, potentially more frequently, because anyone with a permit could plan and display at any time,” said O’Rourke.

“The proposed bylaw would not address any concerns about the environment, mental health, and pets. I believe it was a heavy proposed bylaw that would deliver minimum results.”