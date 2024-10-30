Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TTC board postpones vote on proposal to ban e-bikes, e-scooters during winter months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2024 1:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'TTC shelves winter e-Bike ban for now'
TTC shelves winter e-Bike ban for now
WATCH: Despite the acknowledgment that an e-bike fire on New Year's Eve had the potential to kill passengers, the TTC's board has hit the pause button on a motion looking at banning the vehicles during winter months. Matthew Bingley reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Transit Commission’s board postponed a vote this week on a proposal seeking a seasonal ban on electric bikes and scooters in the transit system over potential fire hazards.

A report presented to the board for approval on Tuesday recommended banning lithium-ion battery powered mobility devices from vehicles and stations each year between Nov. 15 and April 15.

The board decided to refer the report to the TTC’s racial equity office for a review on how the ban might affect gig workers and disadvantaged groups.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ban proposal came after the TTC board directed staff to look into potential fire hazards after an e-bike caught fire and wounded a person on a subway train last New Year’s Eve.

The report said while the use of electric transportation devices comes with environmental benefits and reduced traffic congestion, the commission’s main objective is to keep its employees and customers safe.

Story continues below advertisement

It concluded the fire risk is higher when temperatures fluctuate during the winter months, because moving lithium-ion batteries from cold to warm areas can lead to condensation and lithium plating.

Trending Now

Tuesday’s board meeting lasted for hours as members discussed various issues surrounding the report.

They weighed a partial ban on the devices during peak hours rather than a full seasonal ban, and discussed the confusion and the enforcement challenges that might come with its implementation.

The impact review, which is scheduled to be finalized by the board’s next meeting on Dec. 3, is being prepared with the consultation of TTC safety staff and Toronto Fire Services.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices