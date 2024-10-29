Missing person: Have you seen Gary Dwight Scout?

Send this page to someone via email

Blood Tribe Police Service received a report of a missing person, Gary Dwight Scout, on Oct. 25.

Gary’s family held a search in Stand Off on Tuesday, looking for any trace of their missing loved one.

Gary was last seen by family in July. He is 45 years old, five-feet-six-inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say his disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information on Gary’s possible location is asked to contact Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800, or Blood Tribe Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

