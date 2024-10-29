Menu

Canada

Missing person: Have you seen Gary Dwight Scout?

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 8:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Missing person: Have you seen Gary Dwight Scout?'
Missing person: Have you seen Gary Dwight Scout?
WATCH: A search party was held in Stand Off on Tuesday for Gary Dwight Scout — a Blood Tribe man who was reported missing on Oct. 25th. As Jordan Prentice reports, his family is sick with worry.
Blood Tribe Police Service received a report of a missing person, Gary Dwight Scout, on Oct. 25.

Gary’s family held a search in Stand Off on Tuesday, looking for any trace of their missing loved one.

Gary was last seen by family in July. He is 45 years old, five-feet-six-inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say his disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information on Gary’s possible location is asked to contact Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800, or Blood Tribe Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

