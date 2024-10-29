Menu

Canada

Greenall High School students receive entrepreneurial education

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 6:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Greenall High School students receive entrepreneurial education'
Greenall High School students receive entrepreneurial education
Students from Greenall High School visited the Regina District Industry Education Council to meet with some entrepreneurs.
It was a day of learning for students of Greenhall High School, but not in their usual classroom.

On Tuesday, the students stopped by the Regina District Industry Education Council and had a chance to share their business ideas with local entrepreneurs.

They learned there’s no magic trick to a million-dollar company, but the wealth of knowledge is invaluable.

Moosa Imran brings us more in video above.

