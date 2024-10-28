‘Safely and swiftly’: TTC to increase service on Taylor Swift show nights

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC says it is adding in extra buses, subway trains and streetcars on the nights Taylor Swift is performing her six Eras Tour concerts in Toronto.

“With traffic restrictions anticipated in the area of Rogers Centre and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where Taylgate’24 is happening, tens of thousands of Swifites will be relying on public transit to get them to and from these events in November,” the transit agency said.

“In addition to the 60,000 fans at each of the Taylor Swift shows, there are overlapping events at Scotiabank Arena, adding another 10,000-20,000 people to the area every night of the concerts and Taylgate’24.”

The TTC is increasing service and staffing for those concert dates on Nov. 14, 15 and 16 and again the following week on Nov. 21, 22 and 23.

The transit agency does not have any subway closures on those dates.

Story continues below advertisement

TTC notes extra service on these routes:

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on show days only, Line 1 trains will operate approximately every three minutes, with Line 2 trains operating every four minutes.

509 Harbourfront streetcars will resume regular service between Union Station and Exhibition Loop with a minimum of four additional streetcars running on show days for a total of 11, up from the normal seven.

510D Spadina bus replacement will operate normally, with an additional 15 buses operating frequently on concert days. After the shows, these extras will run northbound direct to Spadina Station, stopping only to drop off at King, Queen, Dundas and College streets.

511 Bathurst streetcars will run from Bathurst Station to Union Station on concert nights until Nov. 17, when they will run to Union as scheduled service.

19 Bay will receive an additional 10 buses to supplement service on concert days. After the shows, they will operate northbound direct to Bay Station, stopping to drop off only at King, Queen, Dundas and College streets.

3:01 Taylor Swift tickets: How to avoid scams as Canadian concert dates near

“The plans are based on the TTC’s own experience managing large special event crowds as well as learnings from cities where the Eras Tour has touched down,” the TTC said.

Story continues below advertisement

In case of a service suspension on the subway, the TTC said it will make efforts to provide additional buses as well as on routes with additional surge.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There will also be signage posted along the routes and a “special ride guide” for the Eras Tour events. Information will also be online at ttc.ca/taylor.

In addition to more buses, trains and streetcars, the TTC said there will also be more staff at “key street-level locations” to help with directions, provide alternative route suggestions and monitor station crowding. Special constables and other first responders will also be placed “strategically” through subway stations in the downtown core.

“Immediately after the shows, the TTC will monitor and control access to the Union Station subway entrance to ensure crowds remain manageable and to avoid platform crowding.”