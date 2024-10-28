Menu

Politics

Protesters rally at Alberta legislature ahead of fall session

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 8:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protesters hold rally on steps of Alberta legislature ahead of fall session'
Protesters hold rally on steps of Alberta legislature ahead of fall session
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 27, 2024) On the eve of the fall session, opponents of legislation proposed by Alberta’s UCP government voiced their concerns Sunday. The province is set to introduce a number of controversial bills on Monday. Erik Bay has more on the reaction.
Protesters on the steps of the Alberta legislature on Sunday had a message for Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP ahead of the fall session.

At issue for protesters are proposed changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights and transgender policy.

“In this fall session, these are the people that are going to be most impacted, not just the kids but the Trans community,” said Lois Dewar.

“The full suite of legislation introduced this session will see Alberta be a leader in Canada, enshrining fundamental rights while simultaneously ensuring the province remains a haven for job-creating investment with strong, business-friendly policies,” government house leader Joseph Schow said in a statement.

For more, watch the video at the top of this story.

