Health

Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2024 11:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Frozen waffle brands sold in Canada recalled due to possible listeria contamination'
Frozen waffle brands sold in Canada recalled due to possible listeria contamination
RELATED: Various frozen waffle products sold in Canada and the U.S. have been recalled after testing revealed possible listeria bacteria contamination at a manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ont.
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the newest recall spans the Amazon-owned grocer’s organic homestyle and blueberry waffles sold under the 365 Whole Foods Market label.

Some frozen waffles sold by Whole Foods Market, as shown in this handout image provided by Canadian Food Inspection Agency, are being recalled in Canada because of possible listeria. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by Horizon Distributors Ltd. and spans organic homestyle and blueberry waffles sold under the 365 Whole Foods Market brand.
The agency says the waffles recalled by Horizon Distributors Ltd. were sold in British Columbia, but may have also made their way to other provinces and territories.

It adds there have been no reported illnesses associated with the waffles, but the agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which it says may lead to the recall of other products.

Dozens of frozen waffles from brands like Compliments, Great Value, Duncan Hines and No Name were recalled earlier in the week over similar listeria concerns.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

