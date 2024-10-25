Menu

Fire

Baby dies in Toronto house fire, young woman in critical condition

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 25, 2024 7:02 am
1 min read
Scene of where a house fire broke out on Oct. 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Scene of where a house fire broke out on Oct. 25, 2024. Robbie Ford / Global News
Toronto Fire Services says an infant has died and a young woman is in critical condition following a house fire early Friday.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said firefighters were called to a home on Trethewey Drive, near Eglinton Avenue and Keele Street, at around 1 a.m. where the bulk of the fire was at the back of the house.

Following a primary search, Jessop said both an infant and a woman were rescued.

They were given to paramedics who rushed them to hospital. The baby did not survive and died, Jessop said, adding the woman is still in critical condition in hospital.

“I want to extend our deepest condolences to all of those that have been impacted by this extremely tragic fire especially involving a young child,” Jessop told reporters at the scene on Friday morning.

The fire is now under control, a fire watch is being conducted for any hotspots.

There will be an investigation to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.

