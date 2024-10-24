SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs goalie Joseph Woll to return against Blues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2024 12:14 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Joseph Woll is good to go.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said the goaltender will make his first start of the season Thursday when Toronto hosts the St. Louis Blues.

Woll has yet to play in 2024-25 because of a groin injury.

The 26-year-old, who’s had difficulty staying healthy throughout his professional career, owns a 21-13-1 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average in 36 career games across three seasons.

He’s watched fellow netminder Anthony Stolarz shine his absence. The 30-year-old is 3-2-0 with a .938 save percentage and a 1.83 GAA in five appearances with Toronto.

The visit by St. Louis also marks the first game for Leafs head coach Craig Berube against his former team. The 58-year-old led the Blues to their only Cup in 2019, but was fired last December with the club struggling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

