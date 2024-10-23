Menu

Canada

Aboriginal Curling League returns for 30th season

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 8:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Aboriginal Curling League still going strong after decades'
Aboriginal Curling League still going strong after decades
WATCH: The Aboriginal Curling League in Winnipeg is still going strong -- 30 years after it first started. Teagan Rasche has more on how it brings the community together -- and the family behind it all.
Eighty-year old Norman Meade has curled his whole life.

When he moved from Manigotagan First Nation to Winnipeg, he wanted to keep playing so he launched the Aboriginal Curling League.

“If we could start a league of our own so we could come and enjoy and bring our families out and enjoy each others’ companies for one night a week,” Meade said. “That was about 30 years ago and we’ve been running it ever since.”

The league is open to all levels and ages, meaning Meade now gets to play with his 11-year-old granddaughter.

He encourages anyone to come out and try, and promises a night of smiles and competitiveness. The league curls out of the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club on Tuesday nights.

