National

Canada

City of Saskatoon debunks Confederation Mall Transit plan rumours

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City debunks rumours of Bus Rapid Transit plan'
City debunks rumours of Bus Rapid Transit plan
Amid the campaign for Saskatoon's next mayor, the city's Bus Rapid Transit Plan for the Confederation Mall is circulating on social media — a report that was made by the city's administration back in 2019.
Amid the campaign for Saskatoon’s next mayor, the city’s Bus Rapid Transit Plan for the Confederation Mall is circulating on social media — a report that was made by the city’s administration back in 2019.

Some speculate it could include the Confederation Mall’s redevelopment. And it has some mayoral candidates reacting.

The city confirms it is aware of information circulating on the Bus Rapid Transit Plan for Confederation Mall. However, the city has stated it is not pursuing redevelopment of Confederation Mall, and any future development plans would be up to the landowners.

Check out the video above for the full story.

