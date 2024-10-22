City of Saskatoon debunks Confederation Mall Transit plan rumours

Amid the campaign for Saskatoon’s next mayor, the city’s Bus Rapid Transit Plan for the Confederation Mall is circulating on social media — a report that was made by the city’s administration back in 2019.
Some speculate it could include the Confederation Mall’s redevelopment. And it has some mayoral candidates reacting.
The city confirms it is aware of information circulating on the Bus Rapid Transit Plan for Confederation Mall. However, the city has stated it is not pursuing redevelopment of Confederation Mall, and any future development plans would be up to the landowners.
