Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Atmospheric river forces evacuation order, state of local emergency in North Van

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 12:13 pm
WATCH: On the North Shore, the cleanup is just beginning after the rain turned streets into fast-flowing waterways. One community is completely cut off, while others are assessing the damage. As Alissa Thibault reports, some residents say not enough was done to make sure drains were kept clear.
The District of North Vancouver issued an evacuation order for six homes on Sunday night due to flooding from the atmospheric river that hit over the weekend.

Residents of the six homes on Panorama Drive in Deep Cove had to leave immediately.

A state of local emergency was also declared after inspections on Sunday that found the potential failure of private infrastructure could be a risk to public safety.

“One of the retaining walls between the houses has been damaged from being overcome by water in the last 48 hours, and so (Monday) morning the geotech engineers are going to have a review of it and see what the state of it is but they need a little more time with it so we’ve asked the residents to leave the properties until we can do that further assessment,” Mike Little, mayor of the District of North Vancouver said.

Evacuees are eligible to receive Emergency Support Services to help with temporary relocation.

Meanwhile, a community was cut off on the North Shore as cleanup continued.

About 80 homes in the Woodlands community were impacted after their access road was washed out.

The Marr Creek Watershed in West Vancouver also burst its banks.

From Friday to Sunday, the Coquitlam and Deep Cove area received more than 250 mm of rain during the atmospheric river.

