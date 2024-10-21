Man shot and killed in Markham driveway, police say attack was targeted

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they’re seeking at least one suspect after a man was shot and killed in his driveway in Markham, Ont.

Investigators say they were called just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a weapons-related report and found a man with gunshot wounds in the driveway of his home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say the man, identified as 44-year-old Partheepan Panchalingam, died at the scene.

Police say at least one suspect dressed in dark clothes was seen in the area at the time, along with a white SUV.

They’re asking people in the area to check their security camera and dashcam footage.

Police say the incident is considered a targeted attack.