Voters head to the polls today in Halifax and other Nova Scotia municipalities

Results of the Halifax municipal election are expected to be known tonight as voters head to the polls to choose their next mayor.

Frontrunners for the mayor’s chair include former Liberal MP Andy Fillmore — who recently resigned from his seat in Parliament — and current Halifax councillor Waye Mason.

They are among 16 candidates in the Halifax Regional Municipality mayoral race, where top campaign issues have been housing, affordability and accessibility.

About a quarter of voters in the municipality cast their ballots in advance polls.

Outgoing Halifax Mayor Mike Savage announced in February that he would not seek another mandate, and on Sunday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him to be Nova Scotia’s next lieutenant-governor.

Electors in 48 of Nova Scotia’s 49 municipalities will cast ballots today, except in the town of Mulgrave, where the mayor and four councillors have been acclaimed.

More to come.