Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Voters head to the polls today in Halifax and other Nova Scotia municipalities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2024 9:48 am
1 min read
Voters line up at the Halifax Convention Centre as they prepare to vote in the federal election in Halifax on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Results of the Halifax municipal election will be known tonight as voters head to the polls to choose their next mayor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan View image in full screen
Voters line up at the Halifax Convention Centre as they prepare to vote in the federal election in Halifax on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Results of the Halifax municipal election will be known tonight as voters head to the polls to choose their next mayor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Results of the Halifax municipal election are expected to be known tonight as voters head to the polls to choose their next mayor.

Frontrunners for the mayor’s chair include former Liberal MP Andy Fillmore — who recently resigned from his seat in Parliament — and current Halifax councillor Waye Mason.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They are among 16 candidates in the Halifax Regional Municipality mayoral race, where top campaign issues have been housing, affordability and accessibility.

About a quarter of voters in the municipality cast their ballots in advance polls.

Outgoing Halifax Mayor Mike Savage announced in February that he would not seek another mandate, and on Sunday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him to be Nova Scotia’s next lieutenant-governor.

Trending Now

Electors in 48 of Nova Scotia’s 49 municipalities will cast ballots today, except in the town of Mulgrave, where the mayor and four councillors have been acclaimed.

More to come.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices