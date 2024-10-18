Canadian businesses can request relief from Chinese EV, metals tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian firms can request a temporary remission of tariffs on the imports of Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum products, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that relief would be granted under specific and exceptional circumstances. The measure is designed to help firms adjust their supply chains to cope with the new tariffs, it said in a statement.

Canada announced the measures in late August, citing China’s intentional, state-directed policy of over-capacity. A 100% surtax on EVs was imposed on Oct. 1 while a 25% surtax on steel and aluminum products comes into effect on Oct. 22.

“To ensure that Canadian industry has sufficient time to adjust supply chains, remission will provide relief … under specific and exceptional circumstances,” the ministry said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The federal government will consider the appropriate duration of remission, with intent to provide it on a transitional basis only in most cases,” according to the ministry.

Story continues below advertisement

1:16 Canada to impose 25 per cent surtax on select Chinese-made steel and aluminum products

Remission would be considered in the following cases:

*Situations where goods used as inputs, or substitutes for those goods, cannot be sourced either domestically or reasonably from non-Chinese sources.

*Where there are contractual requirements, existing prior to Aug. 26, 2024, requiring businesses to purchase Chinese inputs into their products or projects for a specified period of time.

*Other exceptional circumstances, on a case-by-case basis, that could have significant adverse impacts on the economy.

Remission will not be granted for goods intended for resale in the same condition to the United States.

—Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter