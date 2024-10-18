SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada to send Ukraine more ammunition, arms in $65M military aid package

By David Cummings The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
National Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada is sending $64.8 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Blair made the announcement at a NATO defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels where Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia was a key topic.

More than $50 million will go towards arms, ammunition and military drones as well as uniforms and personal protective equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

Get breaking National news

The remaining funding is to support military training for those soldiers and to strengthen Ukrainian cyber forces.

The funds come from $500 million promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit in July.

Canada has committed more than $19.5 billion in support to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

