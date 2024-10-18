Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier says he will look at revealing more travel expenses

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he will look at releasing more information about government travel expenses, which would bring his province in line with some other jurisdictions.

Currently, the government posts on its website travel expenses of the premier and other cabinet ministers.

But unlike the federal government and provinces such as Saskatchewan and Alberta, Manitoba does not post the expenses of senior staff or bureaucrats that accompany a minister.

The government recently posted a total of $6,649 dollars for a trip to a United Nations conference by Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the freedom of information law show three other people accompanied the minister, for a total of $23,105.

Kinew, who became premier a year ago, says he wants a more standardized approach to disclosures and will look at including travel expenses of more people in government.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

