Sports

Undefeated Saskatoon Hilltops set to face biggest rivals in PFC championship

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted October 18, 2024 3:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Undefeated Saskatoon Hilltops to host Regina Thunder in 2024 PFC Championship Game'
Undefeated Saskatoon Hilltops to host Regina Thunder in 2024 PFC Championship Game
WATCH: For the fourth season in a row, the Saskatoon Hilltops and Regina Thunder will face off in the Prairie Football Conference final with the Hilltops looking to defend their home turf.
Saskatoon Hilltops running back Charles Sawi was only missing Superman’s cape last Sunday with the biggest moment of his football career so far.

Tied 18-18 with the Edmonton Huskies in the fourth quarter of the Prairie Football Conference semi-final on Sunday, Sawi ripped off a 112-yard touchdown return off a missed field goal to send the Hilltops through to the PFC championship game.

“With that return, for me to do it was special,” Sawi said. “Obviously with everyone else coming up to me, talking to me, telling me how special it is…. It’s all you can feel.”

Beating the Huskies by a 33-18 final, the Hilltops will once again match up against the biggest rivals in the Regina Thunder at SMF Field to decide the 2024 PFC title.

It will be the third meeting this season between the 9-0 Hilltops and 7-2 Thunder, with Regina’s only losses this season coming at the hands of Saskatoon.

“It’s do or die for both teams,” Hilltops offensive lineman Cody Shumanski said. “A big crowd always comes out. Regina is a good team, so I’m looking forward to it.”

With the play of PFC offensive lineman of the year Shumanski, the Hilltops have possessed the top offensive line in the conference with just three quarterback sacks allowed all season.

In that vein, Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant believes the conference championship final will come down to play in the trenches.

“This game is going to boil down to who plays better on the line of scrimmage,” Sargeant said. “Who is the most physical? The skill (players) have got to make plays, but we must control the line of scrimmage.”

Hilltops quarterback Trey Reider was also awarded some hardware as he picked up PFC Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Offensive Player and Outstanding Quarterback honours.

Reider threw for 1,685 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his final season in blue and gold and knows what will be at stake for him and the rest of the Hilltops graduating fifth-years.

“At SMF (Field), I even played there in high school,” Reider said. “I played all of my games there, so that just feels like home to me. I just don’t want to see anyone else come in there and take that trophy from us on our home field.”

It will be a 1 p.m. kickoff from SMF Field on Sunday between the Hilltops and Thunder, with the winner advancing to the national semi-final game on Oct. 27.

