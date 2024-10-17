Menu

Politics

Longtime Winnipeg politician Dan Vandal won’t seek re-election

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal says he won't run in the next federal election. View image in full screen
Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal says he won't run in the next federal election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A longtime Winnipeg politician says he won’t be running in the next federal election.

Dan Vandal, who has represented the St. Boniface—St. Vital riding since 2015, made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Vandal, 64, previously served as city councillor for St. Boniface from 1995-2004, and again from 2006-2014. He ran for mayor of Winnipeg in 2004, finishing second to Sam Katz.

“It is time to move on to the next stage of my life after many years of representing Winnipeggers,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to completing my term as MP and delivering for my constituents until the next election.

“I thank the citizens of Saint Boniface—Saint Vital for choosing me as their representative in Ottawa. Listening and acting on your concerns as always been a priority for me and my office. I thank you for your trust in me.”

Vandal, currently Minister of Northern Affairs, called his experience in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet “a tremendous privilege,” and said he supports the prime minister’s continued leadership.

St. Boniface St. Vital MP Elect Dan Vandal on his win October 19th
