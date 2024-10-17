Longtime Winnipeg politician Dan Vandal won’t seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

A longtime Winnipeg politician says he won’t be running in the next federal election.

Dan Vandal, who has represented the St. Boniface—St. Vital riding since 2015, made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Vandal, 64, previously served as city councillor for St. Boniface from 1995-2004, and again from 2006-2014. He ran for mayor of Winnipeg in 2004, finishing second to Sam Katz.

“It is time to move on to the next stage of my life after many years of representing Winnipeggers,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to completing my term as MP and delivering for my constituents until the next election.

“I thank the citizens of Saint Boniface—Saint Vital for choosing me as their representative in Ottawa. Listening and acting on your concerns as always been a priority for me and my office. I thank you for your trust in me.”

Vandal, currently Minister of Northern Affairs, called his experience in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet “a tremendous privilege,” and said he supports the prime minister’s continued leadership.