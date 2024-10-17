Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. to introduce new area code starting May 2025

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. gets another area code starting in May 2025'
B.C. gets another area code starting in May 2025
WATCH: Starting May 24 of next year, it will be introduced as the province's sixth active area code following a decision by the CRTC.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. is getting another area code to meet the demand for new phone numbers.

Following a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, area code 257 will be introduced as the province’s sixth active area code starting May 24, 2025.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Consumers and businesses that request a new phone number after May 24 may receive a number with that area code.

Trending Now

The code 257 will join 604, 250, 778, 236 and 672, which are already in use.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices