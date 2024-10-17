B.C. to introduce new area code starting May 2025

See more sharing options

B.C. is getting another area code to meet the demand for new phone numbers.

Following a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, area code 257 will be introduced as the province’s sixth active area code starting May 24, 2025.

Consumers and businesses that request a new phone number after May 24 may receive a number with that area code.

The code 257 will join 604, 250, 778, 236 and 672, which are already in use.