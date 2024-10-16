Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘victory plan’ will force Russia toward peace

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled his much anticipated “victory plan” on Wednesday, calling on his allies to take urgent steps to bolster Kyiv at a precarious moment in a bid to end the war with Russia next year.

As Moscow’s forces advance in the east and a bleak winter of power cuts looms, he told parliament his plan contained five main points that were in the hands of his allies, including an unconditional invite to join NATO now and weapons support.

In return, he offered a Western role in developing Ukraine’s natural mineral resources and said Ukrainian troops could enhance the security of NATO and replace some of the U.S. forces in Europe.

“Together with our partners, we must change the circumstances so that the war ends. Regardless of what Putin wants. We must all change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to peace,” he told lawmakers and top officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Zelenskyy, who has unrelentingly called for a “fair” end to the war, says his plan is needed to force the Kremlin to negotiate in good faith, though he appeared to acknowledge in his speech that some allies see the war’s end game differently.

“We hear the word ‘negotiations’ from partners and the word ‘justice’ much less often. Ukraine is open to diplomacy, but honest (diplomacy),” he said.

5:52 Putin is ‘planning attacks’ on Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, Zelenskyy warns UN

His plan proposed establishing a “comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package” inside Ukraine to protect against threats from Russia and to destroy its military power. He did not elaborate, but said there was an additional secret addendum that he could not disclose.

The plan, he added, also envisaged a Western role investing in and jointly protecting Ukraine’s natural mineral resources from Russian attacks as well as post-war reconstruction pledges.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan is a major test of the political will of Kyiv’s key allies, who have poured in many billions of dollars of weapons to support Ukraine, while navigating fears of an “escalation” in a war against a nation with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

NATO has said Ukraine is heading for membership but has stopped short of issuing an invitation. The alliance’s new chief, Mark Rutte, said the plan was a strong signal, but that he was not able to support it as a whole as things stand.

3:59 Ukraine could be facing ‘toughest winter’ since Russian invasion began: NATO

The Kremlin said it was too early to comment in detail, but that Kyiv needed to “sober up” and realize the futility of the policies it was pursuing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Russia’s own war effort has been boosted by what Zelenskyy said were North Korean transfers of arms and personnel. Earlier this year, the West and Ukraine said Iran had sent Russia close-range ballistic missiles, something Moscow denied.

Story continues below advertisement

A Ukrainian government official told Global News on background that the alleged actions by North Korea and Iran are “very serious” and added urgency to securing an end to the conflict.

“It’s really high time for partners to take the decisions to make sure that Ukraine wins the war,” the official said.

“Unfortunately, Russia is not willing to participate in any diplomatic solution right now. So having this victory plan (in addition to) having the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit, we believe that it can really make a difference.”

Urging unity

Outnumbered by Russian forces, Ukraine’s weary military has struggled to find a way to stop Moscow’s troops inching forward in the east, seizing devastated village after village and threatening the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

The deep uncertainty from the looming change of power in the United States has made the situation harder still and November’s election could propel Donald Trump, who has been consistently skeptical of Ukraine aid, back to the White House.

Story continues below advertisement

The Republican former president has pledged to rapidly end the war before entering office if he is re-elected, an idea that Kyiv’s supporters fear could involve crushing concessions in the name of a quick deal.

Zelenskyy said it was imperative Kyiv’s partners remained united.

1:56 Russia-Ukraine: Trudeau pushes UN allies to lift long-range weapons limits for Kyiv

He reiterated his months-old request for Western backing to conduct longer-range strikes into Russia, spoke of a “clear list of weapons” and air defenses that were needed and the importance of continuing its operations in Russia, a reference to Kyiv’s surprise incursion in Russia’s Kursk region in August.

“If we start moving on this victory plan now, we may be able to end the war by next year at the latest,” he said.

Zelenskyy said he would travel to a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday to present his plan. He is also set to attend a NATO defense ministers’ meeting on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

He already met U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington at the end of the September to discuss it. In a subsequent whirlwind tour of Europe, he met the leaders of Britain, France, Italy and Germany and outlined his plan.

Canadian government officials have also been briefed on the plan, said Oleh Nikolenko, Ukraine’s consul general in Toronto.

“I would say that the feedback that we are receiving right now (from all allies) is positive,” he told Global News.

Biden on Wednesday announced a new US$425 million military aid package after speaking with Zelenskyy the same day. The security package includes air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles and critical munitions, the White House said in a statement.

2:03 Putin warns war with NATO if Ukraine strikes Russia with long-range missiles

Zelenskyy’s speech was attended by his top military, intelligence and political brass as well as lawmakers, some of whom occasionally stood up to applaud, although it was panned by some lawmakers.

Story continues below advertisement

Oleksii Honcharenko said the plan looked “very unrealistic”: “We put almost everything on our partners. And what demands do we make of ourselves?”

Ukrainian officials say the country is already “doing the hardest job” by fighting Russian troops on behalf of its allies.

“We’re paying the highest price,” Nikolenko said. “But we also understand that victory requires joint efforts, not only Ukraine’s efforts, because we are fighting a larger and strongest adversary (and that) also requires support from the international partners.”

Roman Lozynskyi, a lawmaker for Zelenskyy’s party, said it looked “fantastical” but that such past requests – such as for F-16s or Storm Shadow missiles – had once seemed unrealistic but nonetheless yielded results.

Zelenskyy’s speech sought to persuade the exhausted public that the war can be ended soon and to emphasize the importance of ordinary Ukrainians remaining united as war challenges pile up.

“We achieved and are achieving results in battles thanks to our unity. Therefore, please do not lose unity,” he said.

—With additional files from Global News