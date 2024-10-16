Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. offers retirement fund top-ups for doctors, hoping they’ll stick around

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Doctors leaving N.S. due to working conditions'
Doctors leaving N.S. due to working conditions
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party is raising concerns about doctor retainment after obtaining a survey completed by physicians leaving the province. Nearly half of respondents said their work environment was a main reason for leaving and their departure could have been prevented. As Amber Fryday explains, the opposition party is calling on the government to improve working conditions to keep doctors in the province. – May 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia government is creating a retirement benefits program for doctors in hopes the public money will keep more physicians in the province.

Premier Tim Houston announced today the annual contributions are going to be available to the province’s roughly 3,000 doctors at an estimated cost of up to $22 million for the 2024 tax year — with the cost expected to grow as more physicians sign on.

The annual retirement benefit top-ups were cited by Houston as evidence his party is fulfilling an election platform promise to create a “retirement fund” for doctors.

Dr. Gehad Gobran, the president of Doctors Nova Scotia, said during a news conference that the program is expected to attract new physicians because in the first five years of practice they can receive $5,000 annually to put toward their retirement savings without making matching contributions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to reduce assessment time for licensing internationally trained doctors'
Nova Scotia to reduce assessment time for licensing internationally trained doctors
Trending Now

Doctors who have practised between five and 15 years can receive up to $10,000 annually, if they’ve put in matching funds, while doctors with over 15 years of practice can receive up to $15,000 annually, provided they’ve contributed that amount.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Health department officials said doctors can invest the money in their choice of retirement funds, whether they be tax free savings accounts, RRSPs or an independent pension fund.

Houston said the program is designed to “recognize the high cost of establishing a practice coming right out of (medical) school,” while also aiming to retain doctors as they settle into careers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices