Lloyd Axworthy to head up Winnipeg rail relocation study, province says

The province has tapped Lloyd Axworthy to head up a study about the feasibility of relocating Winnipeg’s rail lines.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew was joined by Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor and Kate Kehler of the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg for a press conference Tuesday naming Axworthy — a former federal cabinet minister — as the study’s lead.

The province’s 2024 budget set aside $200,000 for the study, which tackles a hot-button issue that has been discussed for years by community leaders and government officials.

“It’s a propitious time to study the important relationship of the railways to our city and develop an integrated plan that can centre Winnipeg as the location of a major transportation hub,” Axworthy said.

“Addressing long-standing issues regarding safety, security and the cost-effective transit across railroad properties and the relocation of certain railway lands opens significant opportunities for development of needed housing, and open space will be a key aspect of this study.”

In a statement Tuesday morning, Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham — who was unable to attend the announcement — said he supports the province’s decision to name Axworthy to the role.

“This issue has been debated in Winnipeg for many years, but we need solid information on costs, potential funding sources, and the impact on rail operations, jobs, and city infrastructure. This data will help guide future decisions,” Gillingham said.

“I also hope the study considers smaller steps we can take right away. Over the past two years, I’ve had productive conversations with rail companies about repurposing abandoned spur lines and underused corridors.

“These areas could be used for new housing or active transportation, improving safety and connectivity in ways that are more affordable and quicker to implement.”