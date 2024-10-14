Surprising starts to NHL season for unbeaten Flames, winless Oilers

Things have not gone as expected for either Alberta team thus far this season, which has been welcome news for the Calgary Flames and an unmitigated disaster for the Edmonton Oilers.

Rasmus Andersson had a goal and two assists as the Flames remained undefeated to start the NHL regular season, defeating the rival and still winless Oilers 4-1 on Sunday.

Anthony Mantha, Justin Kirkland and Connor Zary also scored for the Flames, who improved to a perfect 3-0, a strong start for a team thought to be in tough to compete for a playoff position.

“I kind of felt after the first 10 minutes of the first period, our game got better and better,” said Flames head coach Ryan Huska. “And in the third period, I thought we did a good job of controlling it. Even when they had a little bit of pressure on us late in the third period, I thought we handled it pretty well. So, I’m really pleased with this effort.”

Huska said that team discipline was key.

“The number 1 thing for us is we took one minor penalty. In prior years, games against this team, we’ve taken four or five minors and you don’t give yourselves a chance because their power play is too good.”

Dan Vladar had 24 saves in the Calgary net.

“Obviously, a couple bounces went our way, which I haven’t seen in a lot of games,” he said. “So, I’m happy for that, but that’s the first week so we’ve got to keep going and getting even better.”

The Oilers had two goals called back on video review, including one for goaltender interference against Corey Perry which mystified and enraged the Edmonton fan base.

“The first one, I knew he was standing there but by the time the shot came, I think he was out of the crease. I don’t really know,” Vladar said of the Perry call. “I just know my blocker got kind of stuck there, but to be honest with you, I thought it was a regular goal. But then I saw it from the top view and I saw there was a collision, so I’m happy it got overturned.

“I know from my experience it’s usually 70-30 in favour of the players, right? But I owe a 24 pack to the video coaches there. Two-for-two, so a 24 pack.”

As for Edmonton, most have the Oilers down as a Stanley Cup favourite after making it all the way to Game 7 of the finals last season before losing out to the Florida Panthers.

However, much like last season’s dreadful 2-9-1 start that ended up costing coach Jay Woodcroft his job, the Oilers are 0-3 to begin the current campaign and have been outscored 15-3 in those three contests, all at home.

“I’m sure there is lots of ways to explain it, but ultimately it hasn’t been good enough,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid. “I’ve said that numerous times here, up and down the lineup, myself first and foremost, everybody could be better and everybody will be better.

“We’re not quitters in here, we never have been. Losing three in a row off the bat is not ideal, but it is nothing we can’t work out of.”

Jeff Skinner’s first goal as an Oiler was Edmonton’s lone tally.

The penalty kill has been a major cause for concern thus far for the Oilers. Although they kept Calgary from scoring with the man advantage, in their first two games they allowed five opposition power-play goals, not even making a single save on the penalty kill in those matches.

By contrast, they allowed only four power-play goals in 25 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs last season.