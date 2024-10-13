Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Outgoing Halifax mayor Mike Savage appointed new Lt. Gov. of Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax Mayor Mike Savage not re-offering in next election'
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage not re-offering in next election
WATCH ABOVE: Halifax Mayor Mike Savage not re-offering in next election – Feb 13, 2024
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has been appointed the new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment Sunday, calling Savage a champion for social inclusion, disability rights, economic growth and climate change action.

For 12 years, Savage has been mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality, and in February he announced he would not be running for another term in the municipal election taking place this month.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Mike Savage on not seeking reelection'
Mayor Mike Savage on not seeking reelection

Before his time in municipal politics, Savage was a Liberal member of Parliament representing Dartmouth and Cole Harbour for seven years.

Savage will replace Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc, the former Supreme Court of Nova Scotia justice who became lieutenant-governor in 2017.

The lieutenant-governor is appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister and is charged with granting royal assent to provincial laws as representative for the Crown.

Trudeau congratulated Savage in a statement Sunday, saying he is a “passionate public servant and an experienced leader” who will continue to serve Nova Scotians well in the new role.

Halifax votes for a new mayor Oct. 19.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

