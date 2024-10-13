Outgoing Halifax mayor Mike Savage appointed new Lt. Gov. of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has been appointed the new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment Sunday, calling Savage a champion for social inclusion, disability rights, economic growth and climate change action.

For 12 years, Savage has been mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality, and in February he announced he would not be running for another term in the municipal election taking place this month.

6:06 Mayor Mike Savage on not seeking reelection

Before his time in municipal politics, Savage was a Liberal member of Parliament representing Dartmouth and Cole Harbour for seven years.

Story continues below advertisement

Savage will replace Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc, the former Supreme Court of Nova Scotia justice who became lieutenant-governor in 2017.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The lieutenant-governor is appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister and is charged with granting royal assent to provincial laws as representative for the Crown.

Trudeau congratulated Savage in a statement Sunday, saying he is a “passionate public servant and an experienced leader” who will continue to serve Nova Scotians well in the new role.

Halifax votes for a new mayor Oct. 19.