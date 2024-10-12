Menu

Video link
Headline link
Economy

Edmonton’s September unemployment rate hits 9%, StatCan data shows

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 12, 2024 7:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton unemployment rate hits 9% in September'
Edmonton unemployment rate hits 9% in September
WATCH: New numbers show Edmonton now has the highest unemployment data of any major Canadian city. But one economist says that statistic might not be as bleak as it might suggest. Erik Bay explains.
Edmonton is now pacing the country’s largest municipalities when it comes the jobless numbers.

Statistics Canada’s September numbers show the unemployment rate in Alberta’s capital sits at nine per cent.

That’s up from 8.6 per cent the month before and above the national average of 6.5 per cent.

Moshe Lander with Concordia University’s department of economics says it could be the number of people moving into the province that’s driving up that number.

“There’s a misconception that people move to Alberta and instantaneously start a job on Monday. That’s not the way it works,” Lander said.

“It’s not that the economy is necessarily soft, it’s not that Alberta’s weak, it’s just that people are moving faster than there are jobs to absorb them.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s unemployment rate hits 7-year high: StatCan'
Canada’s unemployment rate hits 7-year high: StatCan

Lander says the time of year could also be a factor.

He says unemployment often rises in the summer before people return to work in the fall and winter.

“I would probably want to see whether this is just what happens in Canadian summer or this is the beginning of a worrying trend where it’s going to be persistent leading the Canadian rankings in unemployment numbers,” Lander said.

Lander adds that will take more data to determine Edmonton’s trends.

Calgary and Lethbridge are the other two Alberta cities included in Statistics Canada’s report. Calgary’s jobless rate is 7.4 per cent and Lethbridge’s is 5.1 per cent.

Windsor is the only other city with an unemployment rate more than 8 per cent at 8.9.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s unemployment rate showed little change in July: StatsCan'
Canada’s unemployment rate showed little change in July: StatsCan
