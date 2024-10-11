Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Marken Michel earns Calgary Stampeders’ Herm Harrison Memorial Award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2024 10:02 am
1 min read
Calgary Stampeders REC Marken Michel during CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Calgary, Alta., on July 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders REC Marken Michel during CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Calgary, Alta., on July 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Stampeders named receiver Marken Michel as this year’s recipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award on Thursday.

The honour, established in 2013, recognizes outstanding community service. Harrison was a tight end with the Stampeders from 1964-72, earning West Division all-star honours six times while being named a league all-star on three occasions.

Harrison remained in Calgary following his career and continued supporting numerous community initiatives. Harrison was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Stampeders retired his No. 76.

Harrison registered 443 career catches for 6,693 yards and 43 touchdowns. He died in November 2013.

Michel, 31, a Florida native in his fifth season with Calgary, is an active participent in many of the CFL club’s community programs. That includes Every Yard Counts, which features player visits to the Alberta Children’s Hospital the night before each home game.

Story continues below advertisement

Michel has also often led groups of teammates into the downtown core to distribute food and water to those in need.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“One of the toughest questions in life is what is my purpose and my assignment in life?” Michel said in a statement. “What you wake up thinking about and what you think about constantly before you go to sleep is a clue as to what your purpose and assignment is in life.

“Your assignment is any problem you were created to solve on the Earth. What you love is a clue to the gift and wisdom you contain to complete your assignment. What you hate is a clue to something you are assigned to correct. What grieves you is a clue to something you are assigned to heal. These are my constant reminders to make a difference.”

Trending Now

Past winners include: Rob Cote (2013), Randy Chevrier (2014), Bo Levi Mitchell (2015-16), Joshua Bell (2017), Rob Maver (2018-19), Kamar Jorden (2021), Colton Hunchak (2022) and Reggie Begelton (2023).

Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampeders’ season hinges on their next four games'
Calgary Stampeders’ season hinges on their next four games
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices