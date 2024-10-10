Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Okanagan ballet dancers push the limits in upcoming Kelowna performance

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 6:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ballet Artistico coming to Kelowna Community Theatre'
Ballet Artistico coming to Kelowna Community Theatre
The Mission Dance Centre is preparing to take the stage for a Thanksgiving performance. The group will perform Ballet Artistico at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Sydney Morton has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Poise, discipline and strength are some of the first things that usually come to mind when thinking of a ballet dancer.

Those are characteristics of the professional dancers at Mission Dance Centre and Company in Kelowna, B.C., who are pushing themselves to new limits in their upcoming show, ‘Artistico’.

“It’s an interesting experience, I find between every piece I always need to take a minute to shift my mindset, especially when you are going from piece to piece with different storylines you can’t just tell the story you have to feel the story,” said Laika Wintermute, who is one of the professional dancers at the Mission Dance Centre and Company.

The performance blends classical ballet with neoclassical and flamenco, highlighting its four principal ballet dancers who are ushering in a new era for the expanding company.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The Okanagan is just a beautiful place to grow for artists and this company’s purpose is not just to bring amazing works to the stage, but also to bring opportunities for the dancers that wouldn’t normally have a job performing,” said Tanya Vadurova, artistic director at Mission Dance Centre and Company.

Story continues below advertisement

Vadurova says that many dancers have to leave the region to get contracts or continue to grow and she hopes to provide more opportunities for dancers to stay in the region in the future.

One of the dancers she has trained is Dante Grootjes, who now studies at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School and is returning home to join the performance.

“I think this time around, I am bringing more experience. I am not relying solely on my artistry like I was before,” said Grootjes.

“Now I am more experienced with technique, ways of thinking and confidence for sure.”

Gootjes will be able to show off what he has learned so far and share it with the other dancers at their upcoming performance on Oct. 13th at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Tickets are still available online at theatre.kelowna.ca

Click to play video: 'Environment inspires Okanagan art festival'
Environment inspires Okanagan art festival
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices