Regina STARS Air Ambulance medics heading to Utah for international competition

They say practice makes perfect and two medics from Regina will put that theory to the test.

The duo was selected to represent STARS at an air ambulance medic competition in November.

Global News video journalist Dave Parsons caught up with them as they prepare to head to Utah for the international competition.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.