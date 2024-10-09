Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina STARS Air Ambulance medics heading to Utah for international competition

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 7:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina STARS Air Ambulance medics heading to Utah for international competition'
Regina STARS Air Ambulance medics heading to Utah for international competition
They say practice makes perfect and two medics from Regina will test that theory. The duo was selected to represent STARS at an air ambulance medic competition in November.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

They say practice makes perfect and two medics from Regina will put that theory to the test.

The duo was selected to represent STARS at an air ambulance medic competition in November.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News video journalist Dave Parsons caught up with them as they prepare to head to Utah for the international competition.

Trending Now

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices