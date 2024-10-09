Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders star running back returns to lineup

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 7:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Riders get Ouellette back'
Riders get Ouellette back
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been no stranger to injuries this season, but the team is getting back a big part of its offense this week, in AJ Ouellette.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are no stranger to injuries this season, but week 19 of the CFL campaign brought the club some good news.

Running back AJ Ouellette has been a full participant during the first two days of practice and looks set to start his first game since Aug. 17th against the Alouettes.

Ouellette is happy to be out on the Mosaic Stadium turf once again.

“Yeah, it felt good, it felt smooth, felt like I never left. Being with the guys all throughout the last six games, trying to tell them what I’m seeing and all that, it just kind of filtered in and felt good,” he said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Having a bruising back like Ouellette is a boon for the Riders heading into the playoffs, when the weather will inevitably be dipping in temperature.

Story continues below advertisement

“And then when a chill is in the air, it just hurts a little bit more to tackle someone so we take pride in playoff football. And this team I think, from Coach Mace, J-O and our whole coaching staff, is built on back end of the season when it gets cold so it’s gonna be fun,” said Ouellette.

Trending Now

In terms of shaking off the rust of sitting on the sidelines for a long period of time, Ouellette said the biggest thing he needs to work on is his communication with the offensive line.

“So trying to get a feel for how they’re seeing stuff, spending some extra time in the film room with them, having dinner at Ferland’s to try to get a little extra talk about football,” he said.

And what was on the menu at Logan Ferland’s house for this film session?

“We had a elk steak, some rice, sauteed mushrooms, onions — he’s a top chef,” said Ouellette.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices