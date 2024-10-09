Saskatchewan Roughriders star running back returns to lineup

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are no stranger to injuries this season, but week 19 of the CFL campaign brought the club some good news.

Running back AJ Ouellette has been a full participant during the first two days of practice and looks set to start his first game since Aug. 17th against the Alouettes.

Ouellette is happy to be out on the Mosaic Stadium turf once again.

“Yeah, it felt good, it felt smooth, felt like I never left. Being with the guys all throughout the last six games, trying to tell them what I’m seeing and all that, it just kind of filtered in and felt good,” he said.

Having a bruising back like Ouellette is a boon for the Riders heading into the playoffs, when the weather will inevitably be dipping in temperature.

“And then when a chill is in the air, it just hurts a little bit more to tackle someone so we take pride in playoff football. And this team I think, from Coach Mace, J-O and our whole coaching staff, is built on back end of the season when it gets cold so it’s gonna be fun,” said Ouellette.

In terms of shaking off the rust of sitting on the sidelines for a long period of time, Ouellette said the biggest thing he needs to work on is his communication with the offensive line.

“So trying to get a feel for how they’re seeing stuff, spending some extra time in the film room with them, having dinner at Ferland’s to try to get a little extra talk about football,” he said.

And what was on the menu at Logan Ferland’s house for this film session?

“We had a elk steak, some rice, sauteed mushrooms, onions — he’s a top chef,” said Ouellette.