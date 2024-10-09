Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck announces plan for stressed emergency rooms

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan New Democratic Leader Carla Beck says she has a plan to get overstretched emergency rooms back on track if elected premier on Oct. 28.

Beck says she would hire more full-time staff, extend the hours of Saskatoon City Hospital and modernize legislation to get paramedics out of waiting rooms.

Beck has also promised an online dashboard to inform the public when there are unplanned emergency room closures.

She says the health-care system is at a breaking point, with people dying waiting for care or being left in hallways.

She has pointed to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, which recently violated occupational health and safety rules with patients crammed into hallways and rooms.

Beck says the Saskatchewan Party’s Scott Moe has refused to admit there’s a problem and that it’s time for change.

“We have to get Saskatchewan out of last place. We need to invest in our hospitals, we need to keep our emergency rooms open and we need to support the incredible people who care for us,” Beck said in a statement.

“This is an election with a clear choice. We can change the government and we can deliver better health care right across Saskatchewan.”

Moe has said his plan to hire more health care staff, announced two years ago, is working.

He said 1,300 recent nursing grads have been hired, but added there’s more work to do.