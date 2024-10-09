Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Spotify Premium’s price in Canada is about to go up. Here’s how much

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Spotify cutting about 1,500 jobs in 3rd round of layoffs this year'
Spotify cutting about 1,500 jobs in 3rd round of layoffs this year
RELATED: Spotify cutting about 1,500 jobs in 3rd round of layoffs this year – Dec 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Those who enjoy the latest music on Spotify will see their cost go up in December as the company makes changes to its subscription plans.

In an email to Spotify Premium subscribers on Wednesday, the company said that starting on their billing date in December, the price in Canada will rise from $10.99 a month to $12.69 a month, plus applicable taxes.

According to the email, the change comes so Spotify can “continue to innovate on our product offerings and features.”

Click to play video: 'Tech Talk: Spotify introduces new feature and fall of NFTs'
Tech Talk: Spotify introduces new feature and fall of NFTs

Spotify’s website shows the update applies for each type of premium plan, with student pricing now at $6.39 per month instead of the previous $5.99, while the duo sits at $17.89, an increase from $14.99.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Family plans are also going up from $16.99 to a cost of $20.99. For those who haven’t tried Spotify before, the company notes customers get a one-month free trial before the new price applies.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company also increased its premium prices in June for its U.S. customers, while the last time Canadians saw a price increase was in July 2023.

Customers can still change their plan before the price increases, with the company noting other options include the basic option. Members can also cancel at any time.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices