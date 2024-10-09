Spotify Premium’s price in Canada is about to go up. Here’s how much

Send this page to someone via email

Those who enjoy the latest music on Spotify will see their cost go up in December as the company makes changes to its subscription plans.

In an email to Spotify Premium subscribers on Wednesday, the company said that starting on their billing date in December, the price in Canada will rise from $10.99 a month to $12.69 a month, plus applicable taxes.

According to the email, the change comes so Spotify can “continue to innovate on our product offerings and features.”

Spotify’s website shows the update applies for each type of premium plan, with student pricing now at $6.39 per month instead of the previous $5.99, while the duo sits at $17.89, an increase from $14.99.

Family plans are also going up from $16.99 to a cost of $20.99. For those who haven’t tried Spotify before, the company notes customers get a one-month free trial before the new price applies.

The company also increased its premium prices in June for its U.S. customers, while the last time Canadians saw a price increase was in July 2023.

Customers can still change their plan before the price increases, with the company noting other options include the basic option. Members can also cancel at any time.