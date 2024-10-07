Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Flames’ Yegor Sharangovich injured to start season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary close-up: Questions linger around Flames as NHL season approaches'
Calgary close-up: Questions linger around Flames as NHL season approaches
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 5, 2024) Ryan Pike, managing editor of FlamesNation, and Jim Parsons, correspondent for The Hockey News, discuss the most interesting storylines from the Calgary Flames pre-season and which players to look out for when the NHL regular season gets underway.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Flames placed Yegor Sharangovich on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury.

The 26-year-old winger tangled along the boards with Winnipeg Jets centre Vladislav Namestnikov and went down in Friday’s pre-season finale for both clubs.

Calgary Flames centre Yegor Sharangovich, front, reacts after a tripping penalty called on the Flames during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames centre Yegor Sharangovich, front, reacts after a tripping penalty called on the Flames during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Sharangovich led the Flames in goals last season with 31 and played all 82 regular-season games. The Flames said his status is week-to-week.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary opens its regular season on the road Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sharangovich’s 59 points in 2023-24 made him the all-time highest scoring Belarusian in a single NHL season.

Trending Now

He signed a five-year contract extension July 1 that’s worth US$28.75 million and starts in 2025-26.

Click to play video: 'Huberdeau has high hopes heading into Calgary Flames training camp'
Huberdeau has high hopes heading into Calgary Flames training camp

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices