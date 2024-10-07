Flames’ Yegor Sharangovich injured to start season

See more sharing options

The Calgary Flames placed Yegor Sharangovich on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury.

The 26-year-old winger tangled along the boards with Winnipeg Jets centre Vladislav Namestnikov and went down in Friday’s pre-season finale for both clubs.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames centre Yegor Sharangovich, front, reacts after a tripping penalty called on the Flames during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Sharangovich led the Flames in goals last season with 31 and played all 82 regular-season games. The Flames said his status is week-to-week.

Calgary opens its regular season on the road Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Sharangovich’s 59 points in 2023-24 made him the all-time highest scoring Belarusian in a single NHL season.

He signed a five-year contract extension July 1 that’s worth US$28.75 million and starts in 2025-26.