Albertans can now book appointments for flu, RSV and COVID-19 immunizations

Albertans can now book appointments for influenza, COVID-19 and RSV immunizations.

As of Monday, Albertans can book appointments for vaccines against fall respiratory viruses online, by calling Health Link at 811 or by directly contacting a pharmacy.

“As fall approaches, it’s important to plan ahead against circulating respiratory viruses,” Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a news release.

“I strongly encourage everyone to consult with their local pharmacist, doctor or health-care provider to make informed decisions about their health and ensure they’re well prepared for the season.”

The flu and COVID-19 shots will be available starting on Oct. 15, while immunization appointments for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) will be available starting on Oct. 21.

“Adding an extra layer of protection this fall is the best way to guard against the illnesses that typically arise during the fall and winter months,” said Dr. Mark Joffe, chief medical officer of health.

“The respiratory virus vaccines that will be offered this fall are specifically designed to offer strong defence against the strains of these viruses that are expected to circulate this season.”

Alberta Health says people can be given the flu and COVID-19 shots on the same day. The RSV vaccine must be given two weeks before or two weeks after COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.

New this year, Albertans 60 and older who live in continuing care homes and senior supportive living accommodations will have access to the publicly-funded RSV vaccine, on top of the COVID-19 and flu shots.

Seniors living in the community who are 75 and older will also have access to a limited supply of the provincially-funded RSV vaccine. Those who are not covered through the provincially-funded vaccine program can purchase the vaccine, according to Alberta Health.

Anyone who wants to book a vaccine appointment online can do so through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System.