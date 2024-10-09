Construction season almost over in the Queen City

Dewndey Avenue, Ring Road and 11th Aveneue are just some of the busiest streets and highways in Regina that are either shut down or have been constricted due to construction.
Regina’s deputy city manager said that with winter approaching, it’s time for a break, at least for the colder months.
This means that for many of these hotspot areas, construction will cease until next year.
In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran bring us more on how residents feel about the end of construction season.
