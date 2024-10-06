Former Sask. premier endorses NDP leader Carla Beck in Moose Jaw

See more sharing options

On Day Five of the campaign, the promises keep coming.

Leaders from the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP were in Moose Jaw on Saturday, where former Saskatchewan premier Lorne Calvert endorsed NDP leader Carla Beck.

Calvert was premier from 2001 to 2007 and was Saskatchewan’s last NDP premier.

As Global’s Moosa Imran reports in the video above, looking ahead for some people means reminding voters of what once was — while others say it’s best to leave the past, right where it is.