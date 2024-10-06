Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Sask. premier endorses NDP leader Carla Beck in Moose Jaw

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Sask Premier endorses Carla Beck'
Former Sask Premier endorses Carla Beck
Former NDP Leader and Saskatchewan premier, Lorne Calvert, endorsed Carla Beck for the upcoming provincial election
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Day Five of the campaign, the promises keep coming.

Leaders from the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP were in Moose Jaw on Saturday, where former Saskatchewan premier Lorne Calvert endorsed NDP leader Carla Beck.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Calvert was premier from 2001 to 2007 and was Saskatchewan’s last NDP premier.

Trending Now

As Global’s Moosa Imran reports in the video above, looking ahead for some people means reminding voters of what once was — while others say it’s best to leave the past, right where it is.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices