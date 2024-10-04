Sisters in Spirit Healing Walk in Regina marks 4th year

Send this page to someone via email

The Sisters in Spirit Healing Walk remembers and honours Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) across the country.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the Regina Police Service held their fourth annual walk which drew their largest crowd to date.

The morning ceremony started at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre before dozens of officers, students and families made their way to the Place of Reflection outside the RCMP Heritage Centre.

More than 50 white roses, with names of those lost to violence, were laid down in their honour.

