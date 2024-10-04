Menu

Canada

Sisters in Spirit Healing Walk in Regina marks 4th year

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 7:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '4th annual sisters in spirit walk in Regina'
4th annual sisters in spirit walk in Regina
WATCH: Honouring the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and bringing healing to families and community. the Regina Police Service hosted the 4th annual Sisters and Spirit Healing Walk calling it their largest event yet.
The Sisters in Spirit Healing Walk remembers and honours Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) across the country.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the Regina Police Service held their fourth annual walk which drew their largest crowd to date.

The morning ceremony started at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre before dozens of officers, students and families made their way to the Place of Reflection outside the RCMP Heritage Centre.

More than 50 white roses, with names of those lost to violence, were laid down in their honour.

More information can be found in the video above.

